Denver’s DMVU Returns to Dome of Doom with New Album 'Praise Be Delusion or, The Ripple' LP is scheduled for February 26 release.

DMVU is back with Dome of Doom for the release of Praise Be Delusion or, The Ripple, a new album.

DMVU, real name Matthew Philpott-Jones, joined Dome of Doom in 2020 with the release of Two Pairs of Eyes, Gazing Only at Each Other, where he presented some of his most expressive and visionary work to date. Praise Be Delusion or, The Ripple is an “important continuation” of the same sound, we’re told, and we can expect a “spellbinding piece of art that exemplifies the phoenix rising moment of an artist pushing beyond genre expectation associated with past works,” according to the Los Angeles label.

Where the title for Two Pairs of Eyes, Gazing Only at Each Other was pulled from Charlie Kaufman’s 2008 drama film “Synecdoche, New York,” Praise Be Delusion or, The Ripple finds its influence in the revered culture of the ’50s and ’60s beat poet movement. The title is from one of Philpott-Jones’ favorite poems by Jack Kerouac, entitled “Mexico City Blues (228th Chorus)” or “Praised Be Man.”

“This poem in particular means a lot to me in a sense that I spent a lot of my life traveling alone,” Philpott-Jones says. “You learn a lot when you are on the road by yourself, about people and places. You learn a lot about yourself as well. The title is kind of an ode to the knowledge I’ve gathered through traveling. Meeting new people and seeing old friends.”

Philpott-Jones put together Praise Be Delusion or, The Ripple in his basement recording studio in Denver, and he initiated many of the tracks from original piano compositions. The oldest material dates back to 2016, and he captured half of the album over the last six months.

We’re told that melancholic moods derived from the chaos of these times played a major part in shaping the album’s tonality, as did heartbreak and many other personal experiences. Futuristic synth tones, lush drums, and cascading rolls of piano lines dominate the majority of the album, while rustic radio samples sourced from the ’40s and ’50s are sprinkled all over, adding a “tethered portal that hops back and forth from the past to the present,” Dome of Doom explains.

Tracklisting



01. Passed

02. Rhinestones

03. Words like Ghosts

04. The Spectator (feat. Nebr, The Tiger)

05. Breaking Of The Pieces (that keep me intact)

06. My Foolish Heart

07. The Sun and The Shadow

08. Easy Does It

09. Hiding

10. Inside My Dreams I Dream

11. Old Growth

12. Stillness

13. Moon Mask

14. Creature Comforts (the return of pocket rocks)

15. Dorothy

Praise Be Delusion or, The Ripple LP is scheduled for February 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Rhinestones” in full via the player below, and pre-order here.

