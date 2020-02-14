Desert Sound Colony and Hamish Cole Next on XLR8R+ Radio The show takes place tonight from 6pm until 8 pm UK time (GMT+1).

XLR8R‘s monthly radio show launched in January in support of our curated music subscription service and community, XLR8R+. Up first, we had Evan Baggs and Silverlining, who each played for one hour, and you can revisit their sets here.

Up this month and playing tonight are Desert Sound Colony, the alias of Liam Wachs, a master in deep house and breaks whose XLR8R podcast you can hear here, and Hamish Cole, a rising London artist, founder of Butterside Up, and one half of Hamish & Toby.

Bloop London is a radio platform with state-of-the-art equipment. Each show will be streamed live from the Bloop website and YouTube, and will then be shared directly on our Facebook. The XLR8R+ show will also be uploaded onto our YouTube channel.

For those unfamiliar, XLR8R+ is a member-supported music community and subscription service. Every month, subscribers receive at least three exclusive tracks—sometimes more—by artists that XLR8R has supported over the years, as well as exclusive editorial content, exclusive mixes, FREE passes to music festivals and events, curated music playlists, and much more. You can find out more and check out the music here.