DeWalta, Öona Dahl, and Alci Arrive on XLR8R+ Atmospheric grooves and pensive ambient.

It’s time for the next edition of XLR8R+, this time coming from DeWalta, Öona Dahl, and Alci—from Germany, the United States, and Switzerland via Turkey respectively. And yes, there’s a bonus track!

DeWalta’s contribution to XLR8R+ has been a long time coming and it marks a particularly poignant moment for the German DJ-producer: fatherhood. With his newborn sleeping by his side, DeWalta, real name David Koch, wrote “Quinnie,” a psychedelic groovy roller, in the dead of night reflecting on this next chapter in his life. The track pairs punchy percussion and a warm synth-line that jumps in and out, making for a great set-closer.

Following this is Öona Dahl, the Hallucienda artist also known for her affiliations with All Day I Dream. “15 Years Old” an ambient track, is the latest of her ever-broadening studio experimentations that touch on floating ambience, cosmic techno, and pop-infused pastures.

We return to the groove to close the edition, this time with Alci, real name Faith Alci, who delivers a track much in the same vein as DeWalta’s “Quinnie,” with percussion front and center. We picked it when he tested it out at Berlin’s Hoppetosse earlier this year, and signed it there and then.

Rounding out the package is a dub version of DeWalta’s “Quinnie.”

Artwork comes from the mysterious John Smith, who has curated the events and designs for Los Angeles promoter Cyclone. Their artwork, deeply psychedelic, is based on DeWalta’s track and then shaped by the other two.

DeWalta’s tracks were mastered by Kamran Sadeghi, with Öona’s mastered by Klas-Henrik Lindblad of Blackhead Studios, and Alci’s mastered by Carsten Dämbkes.

The package, including the tracks, zine, and wallpaper artwork, is downloadable via Bandcamp once you SUBSCRIBE HERE.

You can stream snippets of the release below, along with a preview of this month’s zine, which will also be printed in a limited-edition run.

For those unfamiliar, XLR8R+ is a member-supported music community and subscription service. Every month, you will get three exclusive tracks—sometimes more—by amazing artists that XLR8R has supported over the years, as well as exclusive editorial content, exclusive mixes, FREE passes to music festivals and events, curated music playlists and more. You can find out more and check out the music here.