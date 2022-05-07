Dialogue Hosts Zip and DJ Sneak in Los Angeles The day-into-night party, which goes down today, Saturday May 7, will also feature Halo and Loren.

Popular Los Angeles-based event series and record label Dialogue will host a huge day-into-night party today, Saturday, May 7.

Known as the premier party destination for those seeking stripped-back house and techno in Los Angeles, Dialogue has a brand-new open-air venue set for today’s soiree, which will run from 5 p.m. through midnight. Heading up proceedings will be one of finest DJs to grace the decks, Perlon label head, Zip, fresh from a stellar showing at last week’s Sunwaves Festival in Romania, a slice of which you can watch in the video below. Zip is set to perform alongside house pioneer DJ Sneak, plus Dialogue resident Halo and Detroit’s Loren, two masters of the warm up, so get there early and don’t miss a beat.

Tickets are on final release and can be purchased from the Resident Advisor event listing here.