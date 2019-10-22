Digby Lines Up New EP 'FAAR008' EP is out later this month on vinyl.

Digby has locked in the eigth release on his Flash as a Rat label.

FAAR008 is Digby’s third release of this year, following FAAR007, which came out in May. As usual, we can expect three slick minimal jams, straight from the UK producer’s Berlin studio.

Digby broke through with a series of self-releases with his brother Alex (together known as Alex & Digby), who tragically passed away in 2017. Digby then returned with his first solo outing in February, FAARAT006.

Read more about Digby in our moving XLR8R interview here.

Tracklisting

01. Zuper

02. Wanted to Say Goodnight

03. Marbles

FAAR008 is out later this month on vinyl, with streams below.