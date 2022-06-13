DJ Danifox Delivers Solo EP for Príncipe 'Dia Não Mata Dia' EP is available now.

Daniel Veiga, better known as DJ Danifox, has released a new solo EP on Príncipe.

Veiga, the son of Angolan parents, was born in Lisbon, Portugal but he moved to Leeds in the UK in 2014, around the time that he began making his first beats as a means of sheltering from family-related difficulties. As his aesthetic began to take shape, coming from tarraxo, kuduro, and Lisbon ghetto, he connected with the Príncipe crew through his friend Deejay Ary, whom he collaborated with on 2016’s Dorme Bem.

For years, Veiga has been touted as one of Príncipe’s rising names, acknowledged for his dancefloor cuts and playful vibes.

After releasing his debut solo EP, Long Way Talk, on Los Angeles’ Point Records, moving from kuduro to house and featuring his own vocals, he contributed “Dark Hope,” a closing track to Príncipe’s thrilling 32-track label compilation. Alongside Puto Márcio, Lycox, and BBoy, Veiga forms the Tia Maria Produções crew.

Now he’s back with his first solo EP for Príncipe, featuring six tracks that stay in “quasi-permanent flirt with the dancefloor” using organic textures, bass, and very lively drums. You can read more about Veiga’s work in his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Criança

02. Long Way Talk (Reprise)

03. Sanidade

04. Lost

05. Solo

06. No Stage

Dia Não Mata Dia EP is available now. You can stream the album in full below and order it here.

