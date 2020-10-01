DJ Earl Shares New Single Ahead of Second Album
'Wrk Dat Body' is scheduled for October 2 release.
Teklife‘s DJ Earl is back with Wrk Dat Body, a new single taken from his second album, Bass + Funk & Soul.
Bass + Funk & Soul will follow Open Your Eyes, DJ Earl’s debut album, released in 2016 as the first full-length of all new material to appear on the Teklife label. It’s scheduled for release this winter on Moveltraxx.
“Wrk Dat Body,” the first taste of the release, has already been heavily played by the likes of Kush Jones and Big Dope P. On the flip is “But We Still Got Love,” a second new track.
DJ Earl, real name Earl Smith, is an apprentice of the late DJ Rashad. He represents the new generation of Chicago’s sound, occupying a space between jazz and funk tunes, devilish synthesizers, unstructured hip-hop samples, heavy sub basses, and mesmerizing snares. He’s previously released on Hyperdub and Planet Mu.
Artwork is by Elisa Mazzuca.
Tracklisting
01. Wrk Dat Body
02. But We Still Got Love
Wrk Dat Body is scheduled for October 2 release. You can stream it in full below, and pre-order here.