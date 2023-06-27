DJ Koze Announces New Album with Two New Singles 'Wespennest/Candidasa' EP is scheduled for July 27 release.

DJ Koze, born Stefan Kozalla, has a new EP and an album on the way.

Wespennest/Candidasa is the German DJ-producer’s first new music since 2018’s Knock Knock album on Pampa.

It features two tracks, “Candidasa” and “Wespennest,” both of which are the result of Koze’s stay in a secluded Benedictine monastery on the enchanting island of Sulawesi in Indonesia. Amidst this idyllic setting, he found “the perfect environment to unleash his musical vision,” we’re told.

He composed “Candidasa” while lying on his stomach, feeding himself his so-called “heroin kebabs” to immerse himself in a trance-like state of creative flow. On “Wespennest,” Sophia Kennedy takes the stage with her impactful lyrics and vocals.

This EP is the first taste of a new DJ Koze album, landing new year and called Hit Parade.

For more information on DJ Koze, check out his full-length XLR8R feature here. You can read a review of Knock Knock here.

Tracklisting

01. Wespennest feat. Sophia Kennedy

02. Candidasa

03. Wespennest feat. Sophia Kennedy (ADHS edit) (Digital only)

Wespennest/Candidasa EP is scheduled for July 28 release on vinyl. (Digital will arrive on July 13) Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream clips of the tracks below.

Photo: Simone Scardovelli