DJ Lag to Release Second Album 'The Rebellion' LP is scheduled for June 21 release.

South African DJ-producer DJ Lag, the alias of Lwazi Asanda Gwalahas, will release his second album, The Rebellion, next month.

The Rebellion marks a “bold evolution” of his distinctive gqom sound, we’re told, and builds on the success of his previous album, Meeting With The King.

Across 13 tracks, he solidifies his status as a trailblazer of the genre by “infusing innovation while honoring his musical heritage.”

The album promises an eclectic offering, exploring sounds like 3Step, afro-tech, amapiano, hip-hop, and even drill. It features a stellar roster of guest artists.

Originating from Durban, Gwalahas pioneered the gqom sound, crafting original tracks with little more than FruityLoops during his school days. His music quickly gained traction, with taxi drivers in Durban using his tracks to attract customers as early as 2012. Since then, he has embarked on numerous international tours.

You can check out his XLR8R podcast, an outing in nerve-shredding gqom, here.

To coincide with he announcement, Gwalahas has shared “Oke Oke,” which blends South African rhythms with Jazz Alonso’s vocals.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Gwalahas says: “Collaborating with Jazz was exhilarating. Her sound deeply connected with me, and our partnership unfolded seamlessly.”

Tracklisting

01. Iza Ngamandla feat. Sykes, Vanco

02. Bamba feat. Workaholics

03. Hade Boss feat. Mr Nation Thingz, K.C Driller

04. Trouble feat. NovaBoy

05. Yebo feat. Kamo Mphela

06. Dubula feat. Da Man

07. Oke Oke feat. Jazz Alonso

08. Ubhiya

09. Kwenzakalan feat. Blxckie, Leodaleo, Dezzodigo

10. Shay’sana feat. Kamo Mphela & Robot Boii

11. Yeyeyeyeye feat. Sane, Charlie Magandi

12. Gqom/Drill feat. YoungstaCPT, Dee Koala, Holy Alpha, Kay Faith

13. Hade Boss Re-Up feat. Mr Nation Thingz, K.C Driller, DJ Maphorisa, Kamo Mphela, Robot Boii, 2woshort, Xduppy

The Rebellion LP is scheduled for June 21 release via Black Major. Meanwhile, you can stream “Oke Oke” featuring Jazz Alonso below and pre-order the album here.