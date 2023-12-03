DJ Narciso Releases Soundtrack Piece '10 Minutos' is available now.

DJ Narciso has released a new track on Príncipe.

Narciso will be familiar to XLR8R fans because he contributed “Saudades,” a deep and moody track, to XLR8R+018 alongside DJ N*gga Fox, BLEID, and Serpente. He also delivered an XLR8R podcast in 2021.

He’s one of the youngest members of the Lisbon label and most widely known as the head honcho of RS (Rinchoa Stress) Produções, a collective of artist friends he founded in 2014, aged just 15.

After “Saudades, Narciso put out “BOB” on Príncipe compilation Verão Dark Hope, and now he’s back with “10 Minutos,” a soundtrack to a dance piece by choreographer Catarina Miranda produced in 2021.

Tracklisting

01. 10 Minutos

10 Minutos is available now. You can stream it in full below and buy it here.

<a href="https://principediscos.bandcamp.com/album/10-minutos">10 Minutos by DJ Narciso</a>