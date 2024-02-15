DJ Nigga Fox Returns to Príncipe with New Album 'Chá Preto'LP is scheduled for March 15 release.

DJ Nigga Fox has a new album on the way.

Chá Preto, a six-track LP, is a filled with “suffering and introspection” we’re told, and it signifies a shift from Nigga Fox’s dancefloor rhythms.

“Beats come sparse, a very personal phraseology, the dancefloor a memory,” the Lisbon label explains.

Chá Preto follows 2019 album Cartas Na Manga. DJ Nigga Fox has since released one EP, Música da Terra.

DJ Nigga Fox is one of electronic music’s more enigmatic artists and a linchpin of a thriving Afro-Portuguese music scene. Outside of a solitary 12″ on Warp Records, all of his solo EPs have come through Príncipe. For more information on him, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Ondas da Terra

02. Má Rotina

03. Mutadoree

04. Bom te Ver

05. Wanguila

06. 4 Fantasias

Chá Preto LP is scheduled for March 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Má Rotina” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://principediscos.bandcamp.com/album/ch-preto">Chá Preto by DJ Nigga Fox</a>

Photo: Marta Pina