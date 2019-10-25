DJ Nigga Fox Returns to Príncipe with New Double EP
'Cartas Na Manga' EP is available now.
DJ Nigga Fox is back on Príncipe with a new double EP, titled Cartas Na Manga.
Cartas Na Manga arrives four years after Nigga Fox’ last EP on the Lisbon label, and a year or so after his Crânio 12″ on Warp.
“What does in fact amount to an album can be seen as the proverbial show of maturity, if you will, but to us it’s definite proof of vitality and personality in this game,” Príncipe explains. “Cartas Na Manga offers introspective joy in our effort to connect many loose dots inside the groove of each track.”
Artwork comes from Márcio Matos.
Founded in 2011, Príncipe releases contemporary dance music coming out of Lisbon. DJ Firmeza and Puto Tito have both put out music on the label this year.
Tracklisting
A1. Quebas
A2. Sub zero
A3. Nhama
B1. Faz a minha
B2. TALANZELE
C1. Água Morna
C2. Vício
D1. Pão de cada dia
D2. 5 Violinos
Cartas Na Manga EP is available here, with “TALANZELE” streaming below.