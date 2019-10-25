DJ Nigga Fox Returns to Príncipe with New Double EP 'Cartas Na Manga' EP is available now.

DJ Nigga Fox is back on Príncipe with a new double EP, titled Cartas Na Manga.

Cartas Na Manga arrives four years after Nigga Fox’ last EP on the Lisbon label, and a year or so after his Crânio ‎12″ on Warp.

“What does in fact amount to an album can be seen as the proverbial show of maturity, if you will, but to us it’s definite proof of vitality and personality in this game,” Príncipe explains. “Cartas Na Manga offers introspective joy in our effort to connect many loose dots inside the groove of each track.”

Artwork comes from Márcio Matos.

Founded in 2011, Príncipe releases contemporary dance music coming out of Lisbon. DJ Firmeza and Puto Tito have both put out music on the label this year.

Tracklisting



A1. Quebas

A2. Sub zero

A3. Nhama

B1. Faz a minha

B2. TALANZELE

C1. Água Morna

C2. Vício

D1. Pão de cada dia

D2. 5 Violinos

Cartas Na Manga EP is available here, with “TALANZELE” streaming below.