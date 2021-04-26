DJ Nigga Fox Shares Cassette Tape of Live Material 'Live Nigginha Fox' is available now via Bandcamp

DJ Nigga Fox has shared Live Nigginha Fox, a cassette tape of all original material.

DJ Nigga Fox recorded the material on Live Nigginha Fox for his live set, but those plans were scuppered by the pandemic. It has only been heard twice, at an outdoor Príncipe showcase at the garden of Galeria Quadrum and an evening show at Lux Frágil, but it’s otherwise been kept private. We’re told that his trademark mid-track twists are given extra space and that you can listen to the 34-minute jam as one track or as a live workout.

The artist, real name Rogério Brandão, signed to Príncipe in 2013 after Marfox introduced his music to the label. In 2019, he released Cartas Na Manga, his latest EP on Príncipe. Before that, he put out two EPs on Warp. You can read more about his work in his XLR8R podcast here.

The artwork comes from Lisbon artist Márcio Matos.

Tracklisting



01. Live Nigginha Fox

Live Nigginha Fox is available now via Bandcamp. You can stream it below and order here.

<a href="https://principediscos.bandcamp.com/album/live-nigginha-fox">Live Nigginha Fox by DJ Nigga Fox</a>