DJ Nobu Inaugurates New Rainbow Disco Club Label with Compilation Album 'Beyond Space and Time' is out November 25.

Japanese festival and collective Rainbow Disco Club will launch a new label with a compilation album from DJ Nobu.

Beyond Space and Time, the label, is intended as a platform for Rainbow Disco Club friends and family to share what’s in their bag. DJ Nobu’s inaugural entry features vintage cuts from Laurent Garnier, Burial, Pan Sonic, Dan Curtin, Psychick Warriors Ov Gaia, Mono Junk, and more, plus bespoke artwork from Senekt.

Beyond Space and Time 001 is out November 25, with pre-order here, and a track breakdown below.

Tracklisting

A1. Laurent Garnier “Water Planet”

Laurent Garnier has been releasing tracks for decades capturing the very essence of Detroit techno and breakbeat. He always manages to create something truly emotional. This is not his biggest hit, but it’s my favorite.

A2. Mono Junk “Beyond The Darkness”

This track represents the very early days of techno with its ravey atmosphere. It has a primitive feel, and the obscure mixdown sounds almost unbalanced. That said, this one really stands out when DJing. Very cool.

B1. Psychick Warriors Ov Gaia “The Valley”

It was always my intention to include this track in a compilation if were I ever to do one. It has a fat underlying groove, with some indigenous spices thrown in. The whole thing is put together beautifully. No complaints!

B2. Melody Boy 2000 “Plenty Of Love”

I wanted to include a track that had jacking feel to it, that is my definition of dance music. This track mixes well in both techno and house DJ sets.

C1. Drax Ltd. II “Amphetamine“

This is my all time favorite track by Thomas P. Heckman. It asks questions and strikes down all the boring “wanna be cool” techno tracks. It is obviously a well-known tune already, but I include it here because I’m often asked for its track ID from new kids in the game. This is a classic that should be passed down.

C2. Dan Curtin “3rd From The Sun“

Curtin’s refined synth grooves and basslines make this a true timeless classic. I do not get tired of listening to his rhythms and melodies, he always gets it just right.

C3. Front 242 “U-Men.”

The originator of Electric Body Music (EBM). Their husky vocals, hard rhythms, and strong synth basslines made the group very popular at the time, and they are still to this present day. To me, this track represents what the Belgian New Beat scene is all about.

D1. The Prince Of Dance Music “E3 E6 Roll On”

This is the track I played the most up until around 2006. It is a genuine house track that cuts through trends in music. A hidden floor-killer.

D2. Pan Sonic “Lähetys / Transmission“

Electronic music has existed for decades, and if you are to choose some of the best from all scattered and hidden places, Pan Sonic’s “Lähetys / Transmission” must be considered. The track emerges beautifully, breaking structures and transcending the past. Every layer of the piece is produced with such delicacy and care, that as a whole it magically drags you into the world of the unknown.

D3. Burial “Archangel”

This track merges melancholic emotions with technological prowess at the highest level, and deeply impacted the dance music scene on its release. I recently played this track at the end of my set at the forward thinking Terraforma Festival in Milan. It faded out to huge applause from the open-minded crowd. A moment to be remembered.

