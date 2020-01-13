DJ Paulo Next on Lisbon’s Paraíso Label 'Sons Pa Curtir' EP is out January 31.

The first EP project on the new Rave Tuga series by Lisbon’s Paraíso comes from DJ Paulo, an alternative alias of Silvestre, who contributed to label compilation Rave Tuga Vol. III, released in May, 2019.

One of the most distinct voices coming from the Portuguese capital, DJ Paulo crafts dance music that is as fun as it is adventurous, balancing energy and experimentation. As Silvestre, DJ Paulo, real name Joao Silvestre, debuted in 2015 with the Frank Pike EP on Japanese label Diskotopia.

“Sons Pa Curtir” opens with textured breaks and vocal synths, creating a playful cut to set the tone for what’s next. “House Party” steps up on the sound design, blending bleeps and stabs with modulated synths, punctuated by phone and spin-back samples.

“Dreamy Club” takes things bask to basics, with an effective acid line bouncing over raw house beats, evoking early ’90s Chicago memories. “Guiar Pela Cidade” takes us back to breakbeat territory, with a ravey bass and vocal cut-ups evoking the energy and cut-and-paste aesthetic of the early days of the UK hardcore continuum.

On remix duties are mina’s BLEID, who delivers a tense rave heater, and Roundhouse Kick, who apply the warmth of their machines to create a stabby, warm roller with snares for days.

Tracklisting



A1. DJ Paulo “Curtir”

A2. DJ Paulo “House Party”

A3. DJ Paulo “Dreamy Club”

B1. DJ Paulo “Guiar Pela Cidade”

B2. DJ Paulo “Curtir” (BLEID Remix)

B3. DJ Paulo “House Party” (Roundhouse Kick Remix)

Sons Pa Curtir EP is out January 31, with clips below and pre-order here.