DJ Paypal Giving Away Bandcamp Catalog for Free

On X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday, the Berlin-based producer wrote that he is making his entire Bandcamp catalog available for a name-your-fee price, with no minimum.
This includes 164 tracks, spanning singles, EPs, albums, and edit packs like Fuck It More Muzik, Drake Edits, and AS ABOVE.
DJ Paypal is renowned for his work in edit culture and contributions to footwork and juke. You can find his releases on Hyperdub, Planet Mu, and their own label Mall Music Inc., as well as Brainfeeder.
