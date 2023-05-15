DJ Python and Ana Roxanne are Natural Wonder Beauty Concept for Dreamy New Album 'Natural Wonder Beauty Concept' LP is scheduled for July 14 release.

DJ Python (a.k.a Brian Piñeyro) and Ana Roxanne will release a new album as Natural Wonder Beauty Concept via Mexican Summer.

Piñeyro and Roxanne, an American ambient musician and vocalist, first met in New York in the winter of 2020. Having praised one another’s work online for years, the two finally bonded by driving around the outskirts of the city, listening to Telegram by Björk, HTRK, Portishead, and other melancholy acoustic indie songs. A few studio sessions followed but, after the pandemic, they parted ways to tour with the sporadic session here and there. Finally, they met again in to complete the project with engineer and producer Al Carlson.

Sonically, the Natural Wonder Beauty Concept project plunges audiences into “dreamy, densely layered drum programming and atmosphere,” we’re told, redolent of Seefeel and Boards of Canada, but washed against jungle and oddball ambient landscapes.

“Each song slows down time and lets audiences experience a lack of structure in an intentional and lucid way,” we’re told.

“The project gave us a creative license of freedom,” the pair told XLR8R in a statement. “It was an opportunity to try anything out, whatever we happened to be feeling or influenced by.”

Piñeyro and Ana are both known for bittersweet, contemplative electronic music that feels like a companion in quiet times. Roxanne released Because of a Flower, her latest album, on Kranky in 2020.

You can read more about Piñeyro in his XLR8R Bubblin’ Up feature here.

Alongside today’s announcement, the pair ave shared “Sword,” which swells with subtle moments combining tactile and gritty percussion with pitch-bent wistful vocals

Tracklisting



01. Fallen Angel

02. Sword

03. III

04. The Veil I

05. Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

06. The Veil II

07. Young Adult Fiction

08. Driving

09. Clear

10. World Freehand Circle Drawing

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept LP is scheduled for July 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Sword” in full below and pre-order here.

