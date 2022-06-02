DJ Python Revives Luis Alias for AD 93 '057 (Schwyn)' is a scheduled for June 17 release.

Brian Piñeyro, better known as DJ Python, has revived his Luis alias for a new mini-album on AD 93, formerly known as Whities.

057 (Schwyn), scheduled for release later this month, is an ode to a best friend, namely Matthew Schnipper.



Sonically, it represents the “inscrutable mix of detachment and contentment” that made DJ Python’s Mas Amable a modern touchstone, we’re told, but it also possesses the “heartfelt ’90s sheen that is Luis’s sonic signature.”

We can expect an outing of scuzzy, iIdiosyncratic rhythms and twinkling ambience that build patiently before arriving at the blissed breakbeat closer.

Luis’ previous release, Dreamt Takes, came through the now defunct 1080p label in 2016.

Tracklisting



01. timmy chalamet feat. Lis Dalton

02. or anyone said it

03. yoonito

04. we still or nah

05. jack anderson

057 (Schwyn) is a scheduled for June 17 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “timmy chalamet” and “or anyone said it” in full below, and pre-order here.

<a href="https://djpythonnyc.bandcamp.com/album/057-schwyn">057 (Schwyn) by Luis</a>