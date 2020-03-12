DJ Python Unveils Second Album, ‘Mas Amable’ 'Mas Amable' LP is scheduled for April 10 release.

DJ Python will release Mas Amable, his second album, next month.

Mas Amable is Brian Piñeyro’s second album as DJ Python, following his 2017 debut, Dulce Compañia. It’s his first release since last year’s Derretirse EP on Dekmantel, and it once again arrives on Anthony Naples and Jenny Slattery’s Incienso. It features vocals by LA Warman and was mastered by Chris ‘CZ’ Wang.

“It’s too beautiful to embrace change and to challenge yourself to find something meaningful in it,” Piñeyro writes in a letter. “I love my friends and love is deep.” You can read the full letter here.

Piñeyro also records as Deejay Xanax, DJ Wey, and Luis. You can read more about his work in his XLR8R feature here.

Tracklisting



01. Te Conocí

02. Pia

03. Alejandro

04. oooophi

05. Descanse

06. ADMSDP feat. LA Warman

07. Juntos

08. mmmm

Mas Amable LP is scheduled for April 10 release on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “ADMSDP” feat. LA Warman below.