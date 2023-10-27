DJ Rashad’s ‘Double Cup’ Set for 10th Anniversary Reissue
'Double Cup' LP will be release on December 8.
Partisan Records will release a 10th anniversary reissue of the late DJ Rashad’s debut album, Double Cup.
Double Cup, originally released in 2013, saw Rashad hybridising footwork with hip-hop, R&B, acid house, and other styles.
“Rashad and I knew that this was our opportunity to showcase on a broader level. We wanted to make sure we included all the guys in the recording,” says DJ Spinn, a key collaborator on the album. “It was really like a posse album for the most part, [introducing] DJ Earl, DJ Phil, Manny, myself, Taso.”
Wes Harden, Rashad’s manager around the release of Double Cup, added: “Double Cup represents the future. It did when it came out, and still does today. It’s the sound of Rashad grabbing the torch of Chicago house from people like Frankie Knuckles and taking it further—to a new generation, a new type of listener, to new parts of the world. The music sounds as alive today as it did in 2013.”
The album contains most of Rashad’s most beloved cuts, such as “Everyday Of My Life” and “Drank, Kush, Barz.” The 10 anniversary edition will feature new artwork by Ashes57, longtime friend of Rashad, and a limited edition gold vinyl pressing.
In conjunction with the announcement, Partisan unveils “Last Winter,” a digital exclusive track originally only available on out-of-print CD versions of Double Cup. The track is a luscious, wistful synth-studded outing that samples Stevie Wonder. The accompanying video which is streaming below compiles never-before-seen archival footage of Rashad’s legendary club performances, collaged with clips of Rashad and his collaborators recording in the studio.
Tracklisting
01. Feelin feat. DJ Spinn & Taso
02. Show U How feat. DJ Spinn
03. Pass That Shit feat. DJ Spinn & Taso
04. She A Go feat. DJ Spinn & Taso
05. Only One feat. DJ Spinn & Taso
06. Everyday Of My Life feat. DJ Phil
07. I Don’t Give A Fuck
08. Double Cup feat. DJ Spinn
09. Drank, Kush, Barz feat. DJ Spinn
10. Reggie
11. Acid Bit feat. Addison Groove
12. Leavin feat. DJ Manny
13. Let U No feat. DJ Spinn
14. I’m Too Hi feat. DJ Earl
15. Last Winter (Bonus Track) (Digital Exclusive)
Double Cup LP will be release on December 8. Meanwhile, you can stream “Last Winter” in full below and pre-order here.
Photo: Ashes57