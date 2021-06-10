DJ Seinfeld’s New Album is Incoming on Ninja Tune 'Mirrors' LP is scheduled for September 3.

Photo: Kasia Zacharko

DJ Seinfeld, real name Armand Jakobsson, has unveiled a new album on Ninja Tune.

Mirrors sees the Swedish artist deliberately moving away from his lo-fi production techniques to bring his music “firmly into focus.” “On this album I wanted to retain a lot of the raw emotionality that brought people to my music in the first place,” the Swedish artist says, “but I also wanted to become a much better producer.” He describes it as a “real statement” of where he is as an artist right now.

Recorded between Berlin and Malmö, the album follows Seinfeld’s 2017 debut album, Time Spent Away From U. It’s named after Seinfeld’s favourite writer, Argentinean novelist Julio Cortázar, and captures the melancholy caused by his father’s stroke a few years ago, which prompted him to move back to Sweden.

The album’s title is a quote from Cortázar, who wrote “You were always my mirror, to see myself I had to look at you,” which made sense to Seinfeld as he recorded the album. “I don’t know who I am but perhaps it’s easier to see the silhouettes through things like heartbreak, family trauma, but also through the peculiar flickers of light and love that enter your life,” he says. “If the first album was about getting past a breakup, this one is trying to understand who’s standing on the finish line. This album is my mirror.”

To accompany the announcement, Seinfeld has shared “U Already Know,” which features vocalist Teira, whom he met at a warehouse party in Los Angeles. “There’s a touch of Italo and it’s got a real funk feel to it,” Jakobsson says. “I was happy with it as an instrumental but I added the vocal and it just fitted perfectly and brought the track to life.”

Tracklisting

01. She Loves Me

02. Walking With Ur Smile

03. U Already Know

04. The Right Place (feat. Teira)

05. Home Calling

06. These Things Will Come To Be

07. Tell Me One More Time

08. Someday

09. I Feel Better

10. Song For The Lonely

Mirrors LP is scheduled to land on September 3 via Ninja Tune. Meanwhile, you can stream “U Already Know” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://djseinfeld.bandcamp.com/album/mirrors">Mirrors by DJ Seinfeld</a>