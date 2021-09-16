DJ Three and Dubtribe Sound System Headline Marathon Party at The EndUp The legendary San Francisco venue will host a 16-hour party this Sunday, September 19.

Listed Productions, LIVING.us, and The Grass is Green have announced The Real Deal Party Feel, a 16-hour party at San Francisco’s The EndUp.

Taking place this Sunday, September 19, the morning-to-night indoor and outdoor event will feature a range of DJs and live acts across the house music continuum, including headline performances by Hallucienda label head DJ Three and live act Dubtribe Sound System, a duo made up of Sunshine Jones and Moonbeam. Support will be provided by a range of Bay Area favorites and scene stalwarts, including Bilaliwood, Chvck, Cole Odin, Matt Caines, Moniker (Live), Nikita, Ray Zuniga, and Tasho, among many others.

Founded in 1973, The EndUp is one of San Francisco’s most legendary party staples and an after-hours pillar in the city, recognized for its free-flowing atmosphere and for being the world’s longest-running discotheque.

The Real Deal Party Feel will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will require that all attendees show proof of vaccine upon entry and wear masks while indoors. You can find the full lineup below, with tickets and more information available here.