DJ Three Welcomes Fanatico for New Album, ‘Love & Dancing On The Brink’ 'Love & Dancing On The Brink' is out November 22 on digital, and January 17, 2020 on vinyl and CD.

Up next on DJ Three’s eclectic Hallucienda is the new album from Fanatico, titled Love & Dancing On The Brink.

Fanatico is the work of singer/songwriters Jorge Socarrás and Mathias Schaffhäuser. The duo’s previous album came in 2013 on Yellow Tail, titled Dancing Daze, but they’ve kept their collaboration quiet ever since.

Socarrás has been working with cult San Francisco label Dark Entries on the upcoming book on Patrick Cowley, with whom he collaborated musically as Catholic, and indie-disco band Indoor Life. Schaffhäuser, meanwhile, has celebrated the 20th jubilee of his Ware label with three

releases featuring reworked and remixed Ware classics.

Love & Dancing On The Brink is the third in a series of artist albums on Hallucienda, following Oona Dahl’s Holograma and Chris Mitchell’s Living In Next, both in 2017—and marks a “clear statement of intent for how we are cultivating artist albums,” label head DJ Three tells XLR8R. Earlier contributions have come from Terry Francis and Reverse Commuter.

The album ranges from club-ready cuts to experimental electronica, and veers “effortlessly from the emphatic to the urgent, all carried by inventive songwriting and a coy sense of Nietzschean humor,” the label explains.

Love & Dancing On The Brink is out November 22 on digital, and January 17, 2020 on vinyl and CD. The limited edition white vinyl LP comes with special-ink artwork and the CD includes the bonus track “Linger” (Live At Suicide Circus, Berlin). Meanwhile, you can stream “Witchin’ Me” and “Then” on Soundcloud.

Tracklisting

01. Take It All (Album Version)

02. Witchin’ Me

03. Ecce Homo

04. El Gustoso

05. Then

06. (Very) Last Call

07. Extrasensory

08. Radical Freedom

09. Recurrence