Doc Sleep Returns to Dark Entries 'Cloud Sight Fade' LP is scheduled for March 8 release.

Doc Sleep, real name Melissa Maristuen, will release a new album on Dark Entries.

Cloud Sight Fade is Maristuen’s first album since Birds, her ambient and IDM-leaning debut album.

We’re told to expect seven tracks sitting between “muscular New York house, Berlin twilight techno, and funky West-coast breakbeats.” They draw heavily on her years of queer clubbing. Production began in the Bay Area and was completed in Berlin. Maristuen says that this work became a “love letter to the West Coast’s magnificent natural landscape, the light of the Pacific sunrise.”

In 2019, Maristuen released Cr​è​me Fra​î​che on Dark Entries. For more information on her work, or her label, Jacktone Records, check out her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Professor Eucalyptus

02. Lemon Zest

03. Palm Reader

04. Echo Azure

05. Water Sign

06. Cloud Sight Fade

07. Enchanted Static

Cloud Sight Fade LP is scheduled for March 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Professor Eucalyptus” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://doc-sleep.bandcamp.com/album/cloud-sight-fade">Cloud Sight Fade by Doc Sleep</a>