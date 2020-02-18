Doc Sleep, Carmel & Nikita, and Adel Akram Feature on Kontrapunkt Compilation 'Kontrapunkt 05' is out March 6.

German label Kontrapunkt will release a various artist compilation featuring tracks from Jacktone co-founder Doc Sleep, Carmel & Nikita, Adel Akram, and more.

The five-track outing reaches from ambient to clean and straightforward techno, touching on rough and distorted sounds on the way. It opens with the majestic Humanoid before Doc Sleep closes the A-Side with “MJF.”

The B-side brings a more gentle yet spacey approach. It starts with “Deeper Call” by Hedon The Cat, followed by a trip back to earth for Carmel & Nikita’s summer-sounding “Nebenan,” all before the atmospheric Last “Interstellar Transmission” by Berlin’s Adel Akram.

Tracklisting



A1 Humanoid “Propagate”

A2 All True “Suspended Sisterhood”

A3 Doc Sleep “MJF”

B1 Hedon The Cat “Deeper Call”

B2 Carmel & Nikita “Nebenan”

B3 Adel Akram “Last Interstellar Transmission”

Kontrapunkt 05 is out March 6 on vinyl and digitally, with pre-order here. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below.