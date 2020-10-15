Dome of Doom Welcomes Renowned Scratch Artist DJ Ride for New Album 'Lightspeed' LP releases on cassette on October 30 via Dome of Doom.

Photo | Aidan Kless

DJ Ride will join Dome of Doom with Lightspeed, dropping at the end of the month.

DJ Ride, real name Oliveiros Tomás Oliveira, is an emerging talent from Portugal. He’s made his name as a two-time International DJ Association World Champion and renowned scratch artist, and has since expanded his instrumentation range to include synths, pedals, programs, and more.

Lightspeed, a nine-track cyclone of dynamic beats, is DJ Ride’s fifth album, following 2015’s From Scratch. The record embraces the fusion of experimental electronic, heady hip-hop beats, trap, drum & bass, and more. Guest spots include Stereossauro, Holly, Subp Yao, LoJ, Not Yes, Dead End, HØST, and Aagentah.

Most of Lightspeed was recorded at DJ Ride’s home studio in Lisbon, Portugal, over the last four months. Due to the pandemic, collaborations were conducted through file-sharing online.

Tracklisting



01. Intro

02. Lightspeed (feat. Stereossauro)

03. Gotta Act (feat. Subp Yao)

04. Luck (feat. LOJ)

05. The Champion

06. I Be Buyin (feat. Not Yes)

07. Bad Bitch (feat. Dead End)

08. Mudarsom (feat. HØST)

09. Láktisma (feat. Aagentah)

Lightspeed LP releases on cassette on October 30 via Dome of Doom. The album will hit digital platforms worldwide the same day. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Gotta Act” feat. Subp Yao below.

<a href="https://domeofdoom.bandcamp.com/album/lightspeed">Lightspeed by DJ Ride</a>