Dominick Fernow Reveals New Vatican Shadow Album, ‘Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era’ 'Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era' LP is out on September 18.

Photo |Sven Marquardt, 2017

Dominick Fernow will release Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era, a new album as Vatican Shadow.

Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era is Fernow’s first album on the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based metal and noise imprint 20 Buck Spin. Thematically, it connects the dots of America’s overthrow in Iran to the bedrock of violence that would later erupt and suffocate the world economy in 2001.

Across six tracks, we’re told that Vatican Shadow’s “deconstruction continues,” with layers of collaged synth stabs, low end pulsing dread, and ominous sand-swept melodies.

To intensify the album, Fernow brought aboard Justin Broadrick, known as Godflesh, Jesu, JK Flesh, etc., for the mastering process, “adding the mysterious vibrance of cold morning mountain light that presages a conspiracy about to unfold,” the label explains.

The bulk of Vatican Shadow’s previous work has come through Fernow’s own Hospital Productions, and last year he released his Berghain 09 mix, which you can hear here.

Tracklisting



01. Predawn Coup D’etat (Schwarzkopf Duffle Bags Of Rials)

02. Rehearsing For The Attack

03. Uncontrollable Oasis (Real Life Spy Mystery Ends With Scientist Hanged In Iran)

04. Taxi Journey Through The Teeming Slums Of T ehran

05. Moving Secret Money

06. Ayatollah Ferocity (The Refinery At Abadan)

Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era LP is out on September 18. Meanwhile, you can stream the title track below and pre-order here.