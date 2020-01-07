Donato Dozzy and Retina.it Are Men With Secrets on New Album 'Psycho Romance & Other Spooky Ballads' LP is out January 31.

Donato Dozzy and Retina.it will release a new album as Men With Secrets, titled Psycho Romance & Other Spooky Ballads and out via The Bunker New York.

Retina.it, the collaboration of Lino Monaco and Nicola Buono, and Donato Dozzy have previously teamed up as Le Officine Di Efesto, releasing an EP of murky left-field techno on Dozzy’s own Spazio Disponibile. Through this, they discovered a shared love of classic post-punk, wave, and synth-pop, and not long after, Men With Secrets was born.

The project name is borrowed from Richard Bone, an early New York electronic musician and minimal pop pioneer. The trio’s name is but one of their many homages: we’re told that Cabaret Voltaire, The Human League, New Order, and even Dopplereffekt are additional reference points.

Psycho Romance & Other Spooky Ballads is described as a “pitch-perfect, vintage-styled minimal wave record,” filled with icy synths, shuddering bass, and anthemic vocals, “sounding like a lost gem unearthed from 1982 for the first time.”

“Not many records on The Bunker New York are as likely to be played in goth clubs as they are by adventurous techno DJs, but then again, this is not your average Bunker New York record,” the label adds.

Tracklisting



01. 4th Dimension Signal N°1

02. The Misfortunes Of Virtues

03. Cabaret (Démodé)

04. 4th Dimension Signal N°2

05. Dramantic

06. Elle Est Nihiliste

07. 4th Dimension Signal N°3

08. Angelus Novus

09. Secrets Of The Crowd

10. 4th Dimension Signal N°4

11. Aletheia.aiff

12. Ruins On Ruins

13. 4th Dimension Signal N°5

Psycho Romance & Other Spooky Ballads LP is out January 31, with pre-order here, where you can also stream “Cabaret Démodé.”