Donato Dozzy Reignites Progetto Tribale on Adiel’s Danza Tribale 'Volume 7' EP is scheduled for October 30 release.

Up next on Adiel’s Danza Tribale label is the legendary Progetto Tribale project, this time featuring Donato Dozzy.

Progetto Tribale was born in 1992 under the mentorship of Giancarlino, and executed by a team that included Pietro Micioni, Paolo Micioni, D.RaD (a.k.a Stefano Facchielli), and Giancarlino himself. Based on a deep combination of African rhythms and soul music, Progetto Tribale gained great success, particularly with “Behaviour.” Volume 6, the project’s last release, came over 24 years ago.

In partnership with two of the original members, Pietro and Paolo Micioni, Dozzy has reignited Progetto Tribale. Volume 7 features three original productions with Dozzy, real name Donato Scaramuzzi, plus a modern interpretation of “Behaviour” by Dozzy and Pietro Micioni.

The release follows Adiel and Anthony Linell’s Raso on Danza Tribale.

Tracklisting



A1 / 1. Vu Rhythm (D. Scaramuzzi, P. Micioni, P. Micioni)

A2 / 2. Disco Strat (D. Scaramuzzi, P. Micioni, P. Micioni)

B1 / 3. Behaviour 2020 Remix (Donato Dozzy & Pietro Micioni remix)

B2 / 4. Variable Mu (D. Scaramuzzi, P. Micioni, P. Micioni)

Volume 7 EP is scheduled for October 30 release on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can stream opener “Vu Rhythm” in full below.