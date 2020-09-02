Donato Dozzy Unites with Vocalist Eva Geist for Italian Synth-Pop Album 'Il Quadro di Troisi' LP is scheduled for October 16 release.

Donato Scaramuzzi (a.k.a Donato Dozzy) has teamed up with Italy’s Andrea Noce (a.k.a Eva Geist) on Il Quadro di Troisi, a new album.

The record is a colorful ode of an Italian scented vision, “overflowing of details, and profound intensity,” we’re told. Noce takes the lead on the vocals, with Scaramuzzi carving the dreamlike soundscapes. They’re joined by a handful of guest musicians playing guitar, bass, flute, drums, and various other acoustic instruments.

Il Quadro di Troisi translates to the picture of Troisi, and it stemmed from a correspondence between the two artists about the late actor and director Massimo Troisi. It also serves as a tribute to Italian musical history more generally, taking its cue from Italo-disco and synth-pop tradition. It includes contributions from legendary Italian DJ Pietro Micioni.

With Il Quadro di Troisi, Noce and Scaramuzzi “prove their eclecticism, and passion for their home country,” we’re told.

Germany’s Raster will release the album in collaboration with Italian festival Terraforma, hoping to mark the special relationship between the label and Italy.

Tracklisting



A1 / 1. Il Giudizio

A2 / 2. Beata

A3 / 3. Sfere di Qi

A4 / 4. Non Ricordi

A5 / 5. Intenzioni

B1 / 6. Raggio Verde

B2 / 7. Real

B3 / 8. Se ne va

B4 / 9. On the site (vinyl / CD exclusive, no digital)

B5 / 10. L’Ipotesi

Il Quadro di Troisi LP is scheduled for October 16 release, with the vinyl and CD edition coming on November 13. Meanwhile, you can stream “Beata,” “Non Ricordi,” “Intenzioni,” and “Raggio Verde” below, and pre-order the record here.

<a href="http://raster-raster.bandcamp.com/album/il-quadro-di-troisi">Il Quadro di Troisi by Il Quadro di Troisi</a>