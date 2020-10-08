Download an Exclusive Mix from Joe Goddard in Support of Hot Chip’s LateNightTales Twisted, late-night rhythms.

Joe Goddard of Hot Chip has shared an exclusive mix with XLR8R, available to stream and download below.

The mix directly represents the sound of Hot Chip’s LateNightTales compilation, the hugely popular artist-curated series, available now.

Alongside their own ethereal cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Candy Says” and three new Hot Chip tracks, the band selected music from some of the most engaging artists of the 21st century, taking in pulsating electronic rhythms, hypnotic grooves, and left-field ambience.

As Hot Chip with Alexis Taylor, Goddard has received a Grammy Award nomination (“Ready for the Floor“) and a Mercury Prize nomination (“The Warning’). They released their seventh studio album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, last year.

Referring to the mix, Goddard says: “I tried to represent the sound of our LateNightTales compilation by beginning with music referencing dancehall, Balearic house, and hip-hop.” Expect a slo-mo, late night mix that is a little twisted and definitely eclectic.

The LateNightTales series was established back in 2001 with Fila Brazillia taking to the controls and mixing up the first of what would continue to be the first choice of music connoisseurs worldwide. Since then, the series has seen releases from the likes of The Flaming Lips, Floating Points, David Holmes, Bonobo, Jon Hopkins, and many more.

Late Night Tales: Hot Chip is available now. You can order the compilation here, and download the mix here.