Droopy Eye, from Pennsylvania, Next on Leaving Records 'Embruja' LP is scheduled for April 8 release

Leaving Records will release the debut album from Droopy Eye, an anonymous producer based in Pennsylvania.

For nearly a decade, Droopy Eye has been exchanging genre-fluid demos and audio email attachments with Leaving Records’ founder, Matthewdavid. Then, last year, he put out Lifedit / Lullabiz ‎on the Los Angeles label, showcasing “some of the spectrum within the Eye,” we were told.

The full album, Embruja, spans 14 tracks of house, beats, grime, hip-hop, and jungle. Its sonic and philosophical influences, we are told, include Terrence McKenna, underground UK dance music culture, and the Los Angeles beat community.

For more information on Matthewdavid, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. embruja 0

02. Terry jam

03. embruja 1

04. fffphphph

05. tugged in

06. puddlez

07. hand maiden gloom

08. embruja 2

09. foam region

10. hazetrill

11. cumbia riddim

12. thursnacht

13. embruja 3

14. painfell

Embruja LP is scheduled for April 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “fffphphph” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://droopyeye.bandcamp.com/album/embruja">Embruja by droopy eye</a>