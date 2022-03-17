Droopy Eye, from Pennsylvania, Next on Leaving Records
'Embruja' LP is scheduled for April 8 release
Leaving Records will release the debut album from Droopy Eye, an anonymous producer based in Pennsylvania.
For nearly a decade, Droopy Eye has been exchanging genre-fluid demos and audio email attachments with Leaving Records’ founder, Matthewdavid. Then, last year, he put out Lifedit / Lullabiz on the Los Angeles label, showcasing “some of the spectrum within the Eye,” we were told.
The full album, Embruja, spans 14 tracks of house, beats, grime, hip-hop, and jungle. Its sonic and philosophical influences, we are told, include Terrence McKenna, underground UK dance music culture, and the Los Angeles beat community.
For more information on Matthewdavid, check out his XLR8R podcast here.
Tracklisting
01. embruja 0
02. Terry jam
03. embruja 1
04. fffphphph
05. tugged in
06. puddlez
07. hand maiden gloom
08. embruja 2
09. foam region
10. hazetrill
11. cumbia riddim
12. thursnacht
13. embruja 3
14. painfell
Embruja LP is scheduled for April 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “fffphphph” in full below and pre-order here.