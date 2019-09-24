DVS1 Launches S.O.S. (Support Organize Sustain) to Promote Community and Artistry in Electronic Music S.O.S. will officially be kicking off on October 18 at Tolhuistuin in Amsterdam.

DVS1 has launched S.O.S. (Support Organize Sustain), an independent initiative to promote community and artistry in electronic music.

“Electronic music is no longer a fledgling enterprise—it’s a global industry that generates billions in revenue each year, and even the genre’s more niche corners, which once shunned overt commercialism, are awash in money,” the American artist explains. “Amidst this boom, conversations have increasingly shifted toward notions of ‘industry’ and ‘business,’ prompting concerns that many of electronic music’s foundational values (e.g. community, respect, music) are being shoved aside.”

With the project, DVS1, who has long been an outspoken advocate for electronic music culture, will focus not only on protecting many of the values that underpin the collective scene/industry, but also on creating needed change as it moves into the future. Joining him in the effort is a diverse group of DJs, producers, label owners, promoters, booking agents, political activists, academics, cultural critics, and more.

S.O.S. will officially be kicking off on October 18 at Tolhuistuin in Amsterdam with a full day of panels, presentations, and roundtable discussions featuring the likes of DJ Stingray, Dasha Rush, Juliana Huxtable, Josey Rebelle, representatives from Honcho/Hot Mass and Bassiani, and many others. The entire day will also be recorded and later shared online, as S.O.S. has been created “with an eye toward creating an ongoing resource for the electronic music community,” the press release explains.

All of the events are free and open to the public, with RSVP.

More information on the Amsterdam launch can be found on the official S.O.S. page HERE, including a breakdown of the individual programme sessions. You will also be able to sign up to attend.