E-Saggila Signs to Hospital Productions for New Album 'Corporate Cross' LP is scheduled for November 20 release.

E-Saggila will release Corporate Cross, her new album, in November.

Corporate Cross is Rita Mikhael’s first album on Hospital Productions, the label of Dominick Fernow, and it follows earlier outings on Northern Electronics and BANK Records NYC. More recently, the Iraq-born Canadian sound artist contributed “Shd” to Houndstooth’s Alterity compilation.

Combining elements of breakcore, ambient, and twisted rhythms, the album provides a deep headphone listen that can also wreck any club system, we’re told. Heavy cut-up bass is immediate but never overrides detailed abstract melodic hooks. Each track explores a different facet of sound while maintaining an overall arc that grips the listener from start to finish, the label explains.

Across the release, Mikhael took inspiration from social anthropologist Mary Douglas, particularly in regards to an idea that associates “dirt” as a form of disruption to order. Mikhael hopes to capture this concept with compressed washes of melody noise and merciless drum building.

My World My Way, Mikhael’s last solo album, came in 2019. She returned to Northern Electronics with Anima Bulldozer, released this month.

Tracklisting



A1 / 1. Redcloud

A2 / 2. Replica

A3 / 3. 9 Digest

A4 / 4. Mouth In Reach

A5 / 5. Cellygrin

B1 / 6. For The Butterfly

B2 / 7. Slowland

B3 / 8. Corporate Cross

B4 / 9. Mantis Print

Corporate Cross LP is scheduled for November 20 release. Meanwhile, you can stream opener “Redcloud” below and pre-order the record here.

<a href="https://hospitalproductions.bandcamp.com/album/corporate-cross">Corporate Cross by E-Saggila</a>