Eartheater's Fifth Album Recenters Her Use of Guitar and Acoustic Instruments

Eartheater will release Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin, her fifth album, on PAN.

Eartheater composed and workshopped most of Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin over a 10-week artist residency for FUGA in Zaragoza, Spain, housed in a sprawling glass facility that looked out over the mountains. Her newfound sense of isolation ultimately became liberating, leading her to sidestep the steady grids inherent to electronic music, and to conceive pieces rooted in guitar music and her desire to perform live with other players.

We’re told that the album “recontextualizes Eartheater’s combinatorial approach to production within her most direct and anthemic songs to date.” From the guitar parts and the orchestral string arrangements, to the harp and violin lines performed by Marilu Donovan and Adam Markiewicz of LEYA, the applications of acoustic instruments bring an “extraordinary emotional emphasis to her compositions,” the label tells XLR8R.

Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin is Eartheater’s first solo album for PAN since 2018’s IRISIRI. Last year, she released a collaborative EP with LEYA, titled Angel Lust, on PAN. She also self-released her Trinity mixtape via her own label, Chemical X.

Tracklisting



01. Airborne Ashes

02. Metallic Taste of Patience

03. Below The Clavicle

04. Burning Feather

05. How To Fight

06. Kiss of The Phoenix

07. Volcano

08. Fantasy Collision

09. Mercurial Nerve

10. Goodbye Diamond

11. Bringing Me Back

12. Diamond In The Bedrock

13. Faith Consuming Hope

Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin LP is available on October 2. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Below The Clavicle” and “How To Fight” via the player below. You can stream an official video for “How to Fight” below.

