Earthen Sea Next on Chicago’s Kranky with New Album

Jacob Long will release his third album as Earthen Sea on Chicago label Kranky, titled Ghost Poems.

As Earthen Sea, Long explores the vast sonic textures in between techno, ambient, and experimental electronics, having logged time in vital hardcore and dub-punk projects such as Black Eyes and Mi Ami.

Ghost Poems further refines the New York producer’s fragile, fractured palette into fluttering arrythmias of dust, percussion, and yearning. He composed all 10 vaporous, lo-fi tracks during the first wave of lockdowns in New York, and the pieces took shape patiently from samples of piano, texture, and domestic sounds (sink splashing, room tone, clinking objects), filtered through live effects to imbue them with “an intuitive, immaterial feel,” we’re told.

“Wisps of melody splinter, shimmer, and refract, like light on water; pulses accrue and dissipate, as if mapping shifting sands. Throughout, there’s a sense of matter made animate, of absences felt,” Kranky says. “This is music for night skies in hollowed out cities, for views across rivers towards unknown shores: restless, placeless, and profound.”

In 2019, Long released Grass and Trees on Kranky, which followed 2017’s An Act of Love.

Tracklisting



01. Shiny Nowhere

02. Stolen Time

03. Felt Absence

04. Oblique Ruins

05. Snowy Water

06. Rough Air

07. Slate Horizon

08. Ochre Sky

09. Fossil Painting

10. Deep Sky

Ghost Poems LP is scheduled for March 18 on Kranky. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Rough Air” in full below.

