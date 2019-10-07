Echologist and TM404 Team Up for Debut Album 'Telomic Ghost' LP is out on vinyl on November 15.

Echologist and TM404 (a.k.a Brendon Moeller and Andreas Tilliander) have teamed up for Kynant Records‘ 14th release, Telomic Ghost.

The 10-track album is described the “natural peak” of the duo’s transatlantic collaboration. Since their first release together in 2017, Bass Desires, Tilliander and Moeller have explored their subaquatic, techno sound on a further EP, Infiltrated, and now this album broadens the scope with ambient cuts, slo-mo acid, and dubbed-out house.

Both Tilliander and Moeller have renowned discographies of hazy electronics, under a number of aliases and with numerous collaborators. Their records as TM404 & Echologist have struck on a powerful synergy, pairing the glitchy, Roland-indebted sound of TM404 with Moeller’s dub-wise headspace and striking sound design.

Tracklisting

A1. Divided We Fall

A2. High Plains Drifter

A3. Cap It

B1. Ground Clouds

B2. Evidence

C1. Vintage

C2. Sword Of Damocles

D1. Flutter

D2. Dozo

D3. Tincture

Telomic Ghost LP is out on vinyl on November 15, with previews below.