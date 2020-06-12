Eki Shola Completes Album Trilogy with ‘Essential’ LP 'Essential' LP is out digitally on August 8.

Photo | Jason Baldwin

Eki Shola will release Essential, her new album, in August.

After barely escaping the 2017 Sonoma County wildfires, writing music became a healing necessity for Shola, a keyboardist, vocalist, and producer based in California. This period led her to write a trilogy album, beginning with Possible and Drift, both available now, and closing with Essential. The series follows her 2016 debut album, Final Beginning, inspired by the passing of her mother.

Opening and closing with a rhythmic meditation, Essential evolved beyond its original intent to embrace newness and self-discovery through the power of voice. The album envelops you in instrumentals, spoken word, and lyrics that share hope and inspiration inspired by periods of contemplation among movements of climate change, coronavirus pandemic, and Black Lives Matter advocacy. It broadly combines electronica and jazz-soul.

Partial proceeds will be donated to the Freedom Community Clinic serving underserved people of color who live in the Bay Area. Shola will host an album release listening party livestream on August 8, 2020, 7pm PST here.

Tracklisting



01. Quiet

02. Roots

03. Incubation

04. Trapped

05. Shattered Boundaries

06. Ignorance Veil

07. Blippity Glip

08. Purchase of Happiness

09. Youth

10. Saturday Jam

11. Blue Light

12. Risk Reward

13. Truth

14. Eco-anxiety

15. Gift of Grief

16. Gift of Grief (remix)

17. Change the System

18. Jazzolation

19. Pause

Essential LP is out digitally on August 8. You can pre-order over at Bandcamp, and stream “Change the System” below.