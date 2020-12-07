ELLES and Violet Reflect on London Nights with Naive EP 'Midnight at the Premier Inn' EP is available now.

ELLES and Violet have teamed up on a digital EP, Midnight at the Premier Inn.

Midnight at the Premer Inn is a reflection on a New Year’s Eve event last year, when the pair stayed at the Tottenham Hale Premier Inn, north London. This is the last time they saw each other.

The pair describe the release as an ode to friendship, winter, the passing of time, and London.

The release sees each artist provide a solo cut, and then there are two collaborations. It explores different sonic languages, including ambient, shoegaze, and garage, and it’s rich with ’90s pop references.

The EP is available on Naive‘s Bandcamp page. 25 per cent of any sales will be split between The Outside Project (UK) and Casa Qui (PT), both dedicated to providing housing and support to the LGBTIQ community.

The artwork comes from Photonz.

For more information on ELLES, check out her XLR8R podcast here. You can also listen to Violet’s here.

Tracklisting



01. ELLES “midnite 3112”

02. Violet “N17 ride or die”

03. ELLES feat. Violet “ice ballad”

04. Violet feat. ELLES “inverno em londres”

Midnight at the Premier Inn EP is available now. You can order it here and stream it in full below.

<a href="https://naivetytrax.bandcamp.com/album/elles-violet-midnight-at-the-premier-inn">ELLES & Violet – Midnight at the Premier Inn by ELLES & Violet</a>