Entity London Unveils V/A Compilation Feat. Enrico Mantini, Dem 2, Perception, Ease Up George and More 'Entity VA 002' will be released at the end of January on vinyl

London label Entity will release a new various artist compilation featuring tracks from Enrico Mantini, Christian Jay, Harry Wills, and more.

Entity formed in 2017 but a year has passed since its last release, the Alec Falconer-helmed Entity 005. In that time, the emerging label has taken the time to compose a record built on different styles that sit within the label’s signature sound, incorporating minimal, deep house, breaks, and 2-step flavours over eight tracks.

Entity VA 002 is described as “a meeting of the minds between legends of the scene and up and coming talent.” Alongside ’90s names like Enrico Mantini and Dem2 are several rising producers, such as Ease Up George, Harry Wills, Perception, Ingi Visions, Christian Jay, and Zero FG. There’s also a bonus track by enchanted rhythms-affiliated artist DJ Gear Hoover titled “Studio Gear.”

Tracklisting:

A1. Enrico Mantini “Fakers”

A2. Ease Up George “Badbwoy”

B1. Dem 2 “Klang”

B2. Perception “Limitless” C1. Christian Jay “HB” C2. Harry Wills “Slink” D1. Ingi Visions “Throwback” D2. Zero FG “Knock Knock”

D3. Bonus Track | DJ Gear Hoover “Studio Gear”

Entity VA 002 will be released at the end of January on vinyl. You can find snippets of the release below, and it’s available to pre-order order here now.