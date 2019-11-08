Epizode Festival 2019 Finalizes Lineup with Mathew Jonson, Tijana T, Soundwalk Collective, and More The fourth edition takes place from December 27 to January 7, 2020.

Epizode Festival has finalised its lineup for the upcoming 2019 edition, taking place on Vietnam’s island of Phu Quoc from December 27 to January 7, 2020.

Added to the lineup, which already included Rhadoo, Ricardo Villalobos, Map.ache, Digby, Nicolas Lutz, and Ben UFO among others, are Mathew Jonson, Tijana T, Soundwalk Collective, and many more. The annual event, now set to celebrate its fourth edition, has also confirmed its series of showcases, which includes Detroit Love hosting Carl Craig and Moodymann; Arma17 with Ricardo Villalobos, Raresh, and Sonja Moonear; MDRNTY with Apollonia and Dewalta & Shannon; and Giegling with Mountain People and Molly; as well as Yoyaku with Cabanne, Zendid, and Varhat b2b Janeret.

Since its inception four years ago, Epizode, an 11-day festival kicking off after Christmas and ploughing through the hustle and bustle of the New Year, has established itself as a staple of the world festival circuit, featuring some of the biggest electronic music headliners alongside some of the most prolific talents in Asia. In 2019, attendance rates doubled from previous years, with more than 10,000 people from 79 countries.

You can find more information on this year’s event, including the full lineup and breakdown of showcases, here. Tickets are available now.