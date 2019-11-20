EPROM Explores ‘Pure Rave Music’ on New EP 'AIKON' EP is available now via Deadbeats.

EPROM has put out a rave-inspired new EP, titled AIKON.

AIKON features five new EPROM tracks, including a collaboration with G Jones on “Daemon Veil.” The release, which was in the works for over a year, sees the Portland-based producer “delving back into his trademark sound while pushing the envelope as he experiments along the way,” Deadbeats, the label, explains.

Standout cuts like “Shirow Softworks” hear EPROM construct a conglomerate of trip-hop-inspired beats and melodic synth concoctions that as standalone features seem unrelated, but are woven together in such a way that creates a complex and heady soundscape. “Hope” adversely kicks things up a notch as EPROM tries his hand at bass-laden rave music, fusing together elements of throwback breakbeat and electronica.

“Each tune represents a unique point in my trajectory,” explains EPROM. “For me, this release represents a step onto a bigger stage. I have always been reluctant to fully embrace the ethos of dance music, so I have previously kept my work underground, and to a certain degree, intentionally inaccessible. This EP is my take on pure rave music.”

AIKON comes on the heels of a string of releases that include two studio albums, over six EPs, and singles via labels including Warp, Rwina, Surefire, Cloak x Dagger, and more.

Tracklisting



01. Hope

02. Daemon Veil w/ G Jones

03. The Cat

04. Phoneme Gothik

05. Shirow Softworks

AIKON EP is available now, with a full stream below.