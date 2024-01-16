Erika de Casier to Release Third Album 'Still' LP is scheduled for February 21 release.

Erika de Casier will release a new album next month.

Casier, a 33-year-old Danish singer, songwriter, and producer has built a cult following with her 2019 debut album, Essentials, and she built on that designation with 2021’s Sensational, her first for 4AD.

Still, her third album, is “classic de Casier,” we’re told, with her idiosyncratic mix of luxuriant electronica and moonlit R&B.

Her songwriting is as masterful and universal as ever, and her proficiency as a producer heightened as she produces other voices including They Hate Change, Shygirl, and Blood Orange for the first time.

She also invites new collaborators, working with live musicians in addition to samples.

N, co-producer of Essentials and Sensational, returns here, but added to the fold are Jonathan Jull Ludvigsen, Carl Emil Johansen, Niels Kirk, Christian Rhode Lindinger, Nick León, and more.

Tracklisting

01. Right This Way

02. Home Alone

03. Lucky

04. The Princess

05. Erika de Casier feat. They Hate Change

06. Test It

07. ooh

08. Believe It

09. Anxious

10. Ex-Girlfriend feat. Shygirl

11. Toxic

12. My Day Off

13. Erika de Casier feat. Blood Orange

14. Someone

Still LP is scheduled for February 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Lucky” below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://erikadecasier.bandcamp.com/album/still">Still by Erika de Casier</a>