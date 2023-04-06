EVA808 to Launch Label with New Album 'ÖÐRUVÍSI' LP is scheduled for May 15 release.

Over 20 tracks, EVA808 (real name Eva Jóhannsdóttir, from Iceland) crafts a distinct sound “to tell a story of being different,” we’re told. All this is delivered in a “rich cinematic aesthetic” but also a “dark, brooding, and bass-heavy sonic tone.”

ÖÐRUVÍSI will be Jóhannsdóttir’s debut release on GLER (translated as “Glass”), which puts out “cold records” with a “warm sound.” What it provides is a portal to a world of “deeply organic music, unbound by genre but with an indisputable ice-cold aura.” All records will be pressed on clear vinyl to “represent the ice that inspires it.”

Jóhannsdóttir has been a staple of the bass music scene for some years, having started making grime and dubstep around 2011. Her sound took shape around 2016 with her Psycho Sushi EP. It’s not easy to categorize the music under one umbrella, but much if it sits close to dubstep, although often with more driving, attention-grabbing beats; it also tends to be jagged and broken, with obscure samples and rhythms.

ÖÐRUVÍSI, which means “different,” follows on from Sultry Venom, which EVA808 released on Innamind Recordings in December 2020.

Tracklisting



01. Something from nothing (Intro)

02. ConCreteMerMaid

03. BIRTH

04. GENDER

05. ÖLDUKALDI

06. AACID SHOWER

07. When the MIRROR is STEAMY i can see ME

08. WHY ME

09. ROK&RIGNING

10. REALIZATION

11. REYKJAVÌK

12. HLAUPBANGSI (SOPHIE TRIBUTE)

13. The WAR in MY HEAD

14. U + ME

15. GARPUR KVEDUR

16. GLEYMMÈREI

