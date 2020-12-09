Experimental Jazz Trio Kiri Ra!’s Debut Album is a Deeply Moving Film Score 'Kiri Ra!' LP is scheduled for February 5 release.

Kiri Ra!—namely Finnish experimental artist Lau Nau, Finnish jazz saxophonist Linda Fredriksson, and Swedish pianist Matti Bye—will release their debut album on OONA Recordings.

Kiri Ra! LP is made up entirely of improvised live studio recordings from 2016, when the Swedish Film Institute commissioned the group to create music for experimental amateur documentary films from its archive.

We can expect an “intuitive journey through landscapes of spectral otherness,” with colors of post-classical minimalism, ambient folk, and spiritual jazz. It takes the listener on an “unpredictable yet accessible journey.”

The Swedish group approaches each recording session without speech; the players choose an instrument and the journey begins, constructing music around repeated motifs, and the space between the notes. This act of listening and reacting creates a lucid, intuitive, and inviting sonic atmosphere.

Tracklisting



01. Kites over Gärdet

02. ))Glänta///

03. Natt

04. A’Delos

05. !Birchwood/(

06. Adventure in Väne-Ryr

07. Linnesöndagen Gynnas Icke

08. Nerför en Sandig Slänt

09. Mu!

10. Haplo’os

11. ((Pufzi///

Kiri Ra! LP is scheduled for February 5 release. Meanwhile, you can stream lead single “Haplo’os” below, and order it here.