Fabric Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Two-Part V/A Compilation Margaret Dygas, Sasha, Call Super, and more all feature.

fabric will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a new double compilation featuring exclusive tracks from Nina Kraviz, Margaret Dygas, Daniel Avery, and more. “Here you’ll find artists who helped shape the sound of the club, grew up in the club, have been inspired by the club, and become part of the fabric family,” Houndstooth, the label behind the release, explains.

20 years of fabric is split into two parts, fabric and FABRICLIVE.

fabric kicks off with an opening spread of melodic techno from Nina Kraviz, the shuddering electro of Steffi, and evolving experimental house of Margaret Dygas. New resident IMOGEN drives things in a darker direction towards contributions from Cassy, Marcel Dettmann, and Anastasia Kristensen, before Houndstooth’s Call Super takes things down a deep melodic notch. Maya Jane Coles steps up with a playful slice of house, before Sasha closes out.

FABRICLIVE represents the finest in dubstep, drum & bass, jungle, breaks, and experimental beats. Houndstooth’s Special Request leads the charge, and he’s joined by Source Direct and J Majik. Shackleton and Pinch & Trim started playing the club during the birth of the UK dubstep scene and give a taste of the hugely disparate evolution of bass music. Daniel Avery and B.Traits also contribute, as does Rupture founder Mantr. Closing are two of the clubs longest associates, Groove Armada and original club resident James Lavelle as UNKLE.

The release ties in with anniversary events at fabric with many album artists DJing at parties throughout the club’s traditional birthday month of October. More info here.

Tracklisting

Fabric

01. Nina Kraviz “Da”

02. Steffi “Ankertje”

03. IMOGEN “Bizant”

04. Marcel Dettmann “Taste 2.0”

05. Cassy “Joey”

06. Anastasia Kristensen “Go Getter”

07. Margaret Dygas “Zeitgeist”

08. Call Super “Echothread”

09. Maya Jane Coles “Reason”

10. Sasha “Comet Chaser”

FabricLive

01. Special Request “Codename Turbo Nutter”

02. Source Direct “Vigilante”

03. J. Majik “The Lost Tribe”

04. Shackleton “Drawn and Quartered”

05. Pinch & Trim “That Wasn’t It”

06. Daniel Avery “Whilst We’ve Got Metal In Our Blood”

07. Mantra “Embers”

08. B.Traits “Mameya”

09. Groove Armada “Wesley Nightshade”

10. UNKLE “Catch Me When I Fall” (fabric Club Mix)

20 years of fabric is out December 6 on LP, CD, and digital. Meanwhile, you can stream UNKLE’s contribution below, and pre-order here.