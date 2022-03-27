Fabric Resident Anna Wall Releases Ambient Album 'Missing Moments' LP is available now.

Anna Wall, a resident DJ of Fabric in London, has released her debut album.

Missing Moments is the third release on Wall’s own Dream Theory label, which focuses on sounds across the ambient and experimental spectrum. All nine ambient soundscapes were produced between 2018 and 2021, and together they comprise a “contemplative trip through various different ideas, thoughts, and moments.”

“This is quite a personal, introspective project that I’ve been working on over the last four years,” Wall says. “I found a sense of escapism during the writing process, especially in the last few years, when we were in moments of standstill.”

The album explores analogue recordings from synthesizers such as the Roland SH-09 and Oberheim 12, and field recordings from Wall’s travels to Ibiza and Portugal that provide subtle atmospheres, plus some other sounds recorded from her local environment such as the Hackney Marshes in London. It features collaborations with multi-instrumentalist Steve “Bertle” Burton and singer-songwriter Binky.

In 2021, Wall released an EP with Josie Danielle titled Rainbow.

The album artwork comes from Natalia Latyszonek.

Tracklisting



01. Memories feat. Binky

02. Missing Moments

03. Venus feat. Steve “Bertie” Burton

04. Murmurations

05. Alone Tonight feat. Binky

06. With You

07. I’ll Try Feat. Steve “Bertie” Burton

08. Will You Ever Forgive Me feat. Steve “Bertie” Burton

09. It Was Never The Same Again

Missing Moments LP is available now. You can stream the album in full below and order it here.

