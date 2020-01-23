FACT Magazine Resurrects Print Edition The publication hopes to "celebrate the written word and original photography."

FACT Magazine will resurrect its print edition this year.

FACT launched in the UK in 2003 as a bi-monthly print magazine, before going digital in 2008, spearheaded by founding editor Sean Bidder.

The new-look edition marks the end of the online features, news, and reviews; instead, the site will focus on photography, audio, and video, including documentaries and the popular Against the Clock series. The mix series will also remain.

The new print magazine aims to “celebrate the written word and original photography,” commissioned from a global community of writers, image-makers, and artists to create “strikingly realized long-form content,” the announcement explains. It will be distributed globally and focus on the intersection between electronic music and audio-visual art, “championing both established pioneers and new talent from around the world.”

FACT will also present a series of immersive exhibitions at 180 The Strand in London, including a show by Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda, which starts in October.

