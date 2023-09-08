Fantastic Twins to Release New Album 'Two Is Not A Number' LP is scheduled for October 13 release.

Julienne Dessagne, better known as Fantastic Twins, will release a new album next month.

Two Is Not A Number chronicles a pair of imaginary twins from their birth, “across entwined lives and fates, via schizophrenic dreams, small dramas, and big tragedies.”

We’re told that it shares characteristics with the deep futurism of Carl Craig’s Landcruising, Underground Resistance’s cosmic electro, Boards Of Canada’s “uneasy hauntology,” Angelo Baldametti’s “uncanny suspense,” Andy Stott’s “stark machines,” the “sensual electronics” of Man Parrish’s Forbidden Overture, and Fever Ray’s “haunted, otherworldly voice.”

These musings are expressed “with assured clarity,” using a palate of icy deep techno, eerie soundtrack atmospherics, tranced-out dark wave and synth pop noir.

Fantastic Twins released Obakodomo, her first album, on Optimo Music in 2017—a soundtrack Dessagne created for a piece of contemporary dance.

Tracklisting



01. I Was First

02. Sisters at Odds

03. Land of Pleasure Hi Fi

04. Master & Disciple

05. Silver Moon Dial

06. Twins Can’t Love

07. From Above

08. All of This Is Resolved

Two Is Not A Number LP is scheduled for October 13 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Master & Disciple” in full via the player below and pre-order here.