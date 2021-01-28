Far Out Recordings to Release Debut Album of the Late Marcos Resende, a Brazilian Funk Pioneer 'Marcos Resende & Index' LP is scheduled for January 29 release.

Far Out Recordings will release the much-anticipated debut album of the late Marcos Resende, Marcos Resende & Index.

Resende, a noted Brazilian keyboardist and composer, passed in November after a battle with stomach cancer, leaving behind a rich legacy in music, television, and film. Marcos Resende & Index, a six-track album with his band, was tipped for release prior to Resende’s death, but a release never materialized—even after his second album, Festa Para Um Novo Rei, in 1978. For this reason, the Brazilian funk artist’s starting point has always been “obscured,” as Bandcamp explains.

In 2018, the original tapes landed in the hands of Far Out Recordings who sought permission to release them. The London label wanted to honor Resende’s memory by ensuring the recordings saw the light of day. The release is not just an integral part of Resende’s own history, but also of Brazilian music in a broader sense.

Resende’s core musicians across the album include Rubão Sabino (bass), Claudio Caribé (drums), and Oberdan Magalhães (tenor/soprano sax, flute).

We can expect an album timeless, feel-good jams, recorded over the course of a month in Brazil’s Sonoviso studios with legendary sound engineer Toninho Barbosa.

Tracklisting



01. My Heart

02. Nina Neném

03. Praça Da Alegria

04. Nergal

05. Martina

06. Behind The Moon

Marcos Resende & Index LP is scheduled for January 29 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Nergal” in full below.

<a href="https://marcosresendeindex.bandcamp.com/album/marcos-resende-index">Marcos Resende & Index by Marcos Resende & Index</a>